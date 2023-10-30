Fatboy Slim confirms 2024 ‘Loves Summer’ UK and Ireland tour

Fatboy Slim has announced a UK and Ireland headline tour for next year – you can find all the details below.

The Brighton DJ, musician and producer – real name Norman Cook – is due to hit the road next June for a run of eight outdoor concerts dubbed ‘Loves Summer’.

Kicking off at Fairview Park in Dublin, the upcoming tour will also include performances in Cornwall, Manchester, Scarborough, Bedfordshire, Glasgow, Galway and Halifax.

“Here we go again everyone… this tour covers some stunning locations, many of which I’ve never played before and I’m really excited about it. Roll on the summer,” Cook said in a statement.

Tickets for the 2024 ‘Loves Summer’ shows go on general sale at 10am GMT this Friday (November 3) – you’ll be able to buy yours here.

Fatboy Slim’s ‘Loves Summer’ 2024 tour dates are:

JUNE:

14 – Fairview Park, Dublin

15 – Eden Sessions, Cornwall

JULY

05 – Castlefield Bowl, Manchester

06 – Open Air Theatre, Scarborough

07 – Tofte Manor, Bedfordshire

20 – SWG3 Outdoors, Glasgow

AUGUST

09 – Galway Airport, Galway

24 – The Piece Hall, Halifax

The announcement comes after Fatboy Slim released a 25th anniversary reissue of his seminal second album ‘You’ve Come A Long Way, Baby’ (1998) to mark National Album Day earlier this month.

Fatboy Slim is set to appear at the second edition of All Back to Minehead Festival, which will take place from November 10-13. You can find any remaining tickets for the event here.

The DJ also embarked on his ‘Y’all Are The Music, We’re Just The DJ’s’ UK tour back in March and recently, Fatboy Slim – or rather, a holographic likeness of him – performed a surprise show at Alexandra Palace in London. He later brought out the Derry Girls cast as surprise guests at his gig in Derry, Northern Ireland.