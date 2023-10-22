Fatboy Slim invites Derry Girls cast on stage in Derry

Fatboy Slim brought out the Derry Girls cast as surprise guests at his show in Derry last night (October 21) – watch a clip below.

Derry Girls and Fatboy Slim have crossed paths before. The Channel 4 show based the penultimate episode of its final season entirely around a fictional Fatboy Slim Halloween party. The DJ was supposed to make an appearance in the episode, but revealed to NME that he couldn’t film his cameo due to the pandemic.

Now, a week before Halloween, Fatboy Slim played in Derry at Unit 8 Warehouse, a brand new venue in Pennyburn Industrial Estate. The DJ brought actresses Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Jamie-Lee O’Donnell (who play Erin and Michelle respectively) on stage, complete with rave horns.

The irony was not lost on Fatboy Slim, who wrote on social media: “Life imitates art as the Derry girls join me on stage, in Derry.”

The DJ (real name Norman Cook) recently played a surprise show at London’s Alexandra Palace, where he played on the world’s biggest holographic stage. Fatboy Slim also recently released the 25th anniversary reissue of his seminal album ‘You’ve Come A Long Way Baby’ in honour of National Album Day.

In a statement, Fatboy Slim said: “I’m still surprised and gladdened by the response that ‘You’ve Come A Long Way, Baby’ has had. I didn’t see it going global, I thought it was a very ‘English’ sounding record. I definitely did not imagine people would still be talking about it 25 years later. I remember saying as much at the time! Thank you to everyone to has enjoyed it over the years.”