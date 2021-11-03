Fatboy Slim, Maribou State, TSHA and more confirmed for Snowbombing 2022

More names have been confirmed for Snowbombing 2022, including headliner Fatboy Slim, Honey Dijon, Maribou State and more.

The Austrian festival will return to the slopes of Mayrhofen in April after a two-year enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Snowbombing organisers had already confirmed the likes of Bicep, Camelphat, Andy C, Rudimental, Gorgon City, Eats Everything and more for the bill. Now, a host of other electronic music titans have joined the line-up.

As well as Fatboy Slim headlining the festival, Honey Dijon, Folamour and Melvo Baptiste will perform on the Glitterbox Street Party stage. Elsewhere, sets from Maribou State, TSHA, Sherelle, Kettama, Logic1000, Dombresky and more will also take place.

More artists announced for SB22! 😍🔊 We asked you to get involved and send us videos of your squad dancing at Snowbombing, because we’ll always have this dance! Can you spot yourself?💃 Head over to FB or IG to win a huge VIP upgrade for 2! 🤩👉 pic.twitter.com/tDszsDtGc6 — Snowbombing (@Snowbombing) November 3, 2021

The full list of new additions is as follows:

Fatboy Slim

Honey Dijon

Folamour

Melvo Baptiste

Maribou State

TSHA

Sherelle

Kettama

Logic1000

Dombresky

Absolute.

Big Miz

Catz ’N Dogz

Fabio & Grooverider

Joy Anonymous

Waze

Metrik

Grafix

Degs

Lens

Dynamite MC

Apexape

Daddy Nature

Jay Carder

Snowbombing 2022 will take place in Mayrhofen ski resort, Austria between April 4-9, 2022. Ticket packages are on sale now and can be purchased here. All tickets can be split into monthly plans, to be paid off before April 2022.

Stage takeovers at the festival will come from the likes of Glitterbox, Defected Records, Sink The Pink, He.She.They and Bez’s Acid House. Festival-goers will also be able to take part in skiing, snowboarding, alpine yoga, paragliding, chairlift speed-dating and cable car raves, while comedy, talks and spas and saunas will also be a part of the event.

Had the 2020 edition of the festival gone ahead, it would have seen the likes of Liam Gallagher, Chase & Status, Foals, The Streets, Loyle Carner and more feature on the bill.