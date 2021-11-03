Fatboy Slim, Maribou State, TSHA and more confirmed for Snowbombing 2022

More names have been confirmed for Snowbombing 2022, including headliner Fatboy Slim, Honey Dijon, Maribou State and more.
The Austrian festival will return to the slopes of Mayrhofen in April after a two-year enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Snowbombing organisers had already confirmed the likes of Bicep, Camelphat, Andy C, Rudimental, Gorgon City, Eats Everything and more for the bill. Now, a host of other electronic music titans have joined the line-up.
As well as Fatboy Slim headlining the festival, Honey Dijon, Folamour and Melvo Baptiste will perform on the Glitterbox Street Party stage. Elsewhere, sets from Maribou State, TSHA, Sherelle, Kettama, Logic1000, Dombresky and more will also take place.
More artists announced for SB22! 😍🔊 We asked you to get involved and send us videos of your squad dancing at Snowbombing, because we’ll always have this dance! Can you spot yourself?💃
Head over to FB or IG to win a huge VIP upgrade for 2! 🤩👉 pic.twitter.com/tDszsDtGc6
— Snowbombing (@Snowbombing) November 3, 2021
The full list of new additions is as follows:
Fatboy Slim
Honey Dijon
Folamour
Melvo Baptiste
Maribou State
TSHA
Sherelle
Kettama
Logic1000
Dombresky
Absolute.
Big Miz
Catz ’N Dogz
Fabio & Grooverider
Joy Anonymous
Waze
Metrik
Grafix
Degs
Lens
Dynamite MC
Apexape
Daddy Nature
Jay Carder
Snowbombing 2022 will take place in Mayrhofen ski resort, Austria between April 4-9, 2022. Ticket packages are on sale now and can be purchased here. All tickets can be split into monthly plans, to be paid off before April 2022.
Stage takeovers at the festival will come from the likes of Glitterbox, Defected Records, Sink The Pink, He.She.They and Bez’s Acid House. Festival-goers will also be able to take part in skiing, snowboarding, alpine yoga, paragliding, chairlift speed-dating and cable car raves, while comedy, talks and spas and saunas will also be a part of the event.
Had the 2020 edition of the festival gone ahead, it would have seen the likes of Liam Gallagher, Chase & Status, Foals, The Streets, Loyle Carner and more feature on the bill.