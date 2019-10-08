Fatboy Slim played his Greta Thunberg ‘Right Here, Right Now’ mashup live, and it’s amazing

When memes come to life

Last week, a new mashup of Fatboy Slim’s ‘Right Here, Right Now’ and Greta Thunberg’s United Nations speech appeared online.

Norman Cook is obviously a fan, as he’s now dropped the song into his set at a show.

The remix, which was shared along with another Swedish death metal version, got an airing at a recent Fatboy Slim gig, and as the amazed faces and cheers in the footage show, it went down pretty brilliantly.

Watch footage of the performance below.

Greta Thunberg is currently promoting a new wave of Extinction Rebellion protests that follow last month’s Global Climate Strike.

ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus has become the latest celebrity to back Thunberg, saying she has “superpowers” and calling out those who criticise her based on her age and looks, saying: “How can you stoop so low as to criticise the looks of a child? A young girl. The reason is of course the lack of counter-arguments.”

The 1975‘s Matty Healy, who Thunberg collaborated with on the rallying call of recent song ‘The 1975’ from the band’s new album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’, recently called her “iconic”, saying: “Greta is the most punk person I’ve ever met in my life. When I met her, she was wearing an ‘anti-fascist all-stars’ t-shirt. I know like, not like an ‘antifa’ – she wasn’t supporting violence, she was supporting…fucking wild, man. Like I came from that kind of thing.”