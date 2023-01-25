Fatboy Slim on why he regrets meeting David Bowie

Fatboy Slim has said he regrets meeting David Bowie, recalling how the late icon seemed “unimpressed” by the DJ when they crossed paths.

As Radio X reports, Fatboy Slim – real name Norman Cook – recently gave an interview to Kevin Bishop at Brighton Beach House where he opened up about his life, career and past regrets.

Cook was asked at one point in the conversation whether he thinks people should meet their heroes. “Umm… most of them,” he responded (via The Argus).

Advertisement

He was then pressed on if there was anyone he wished he’d never met, to which he replied: “It’s David Bowie.”

The ‘Praise You’ DJ went on to tell an anecdote about a private show Bowie had held in London as a warm-up for a live tour. Cook, who is said to have been at the peak of his fame at the time, later attended the afterparty.

“I’d had a few drinks, by the way,” he remembered. Cook said he reached out towards Bowie and asked him for a cigarette as a fellow “Bromley boy”, as he also has connections to the area.

According to Fatboy Slim, Bowie looked at him blankly and handed him a cigarette.

When Cook said, “I’m Fatboy Slim, by the way”, Bowie responded with, “Yeah, I know” before continuing his conversation with someone else.

Advertisement

“I was just deflated,” Cook added of the awkward moment. He told the audience that the legendary star was “perfectly civil”, but just seemed “unimpressed” by the DJ.

He continued: “Most of the people who you love are lovely really and the bigger they are the lovelier they tend to be. They don’t need to prove their ego or that they’re cleverer than you.

“The big ones are just really nice people.”

Speaking to NME last year, Fat Boy Slim shared an anecdote from his time living next door to Paul McCartney.