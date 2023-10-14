Fatboy Slim releases 25th anniversary reissue of ‘You’ve Come A Long Way, Baby’ for National Album Day

Fatboy Slim has released a 25th anniversary reissue of his seminal album ‘You’ve Come A Long Way, Baby’ to celebrate National Album Day today (October 14).

The reissue is part of an exclusive list of limited edition albums reissued especially for National Album Day. This year’s event, which is organised by the BPI and is now in its sixth edition, is themed around big albums from the ’90s.

The album was remastered at Abbey Road Studios at half-speed for the best audio quality possible.

Reflecting on the landmark anniversary, Fatboy Slim said: “I’m still surprised and gladdened by the response that ‘You’ve Come A Long Way, Baby’ has had. I didn’t see it going global, I thought it was a very ‘English’ sounding record. I definitely did not imagine people would still be talking about it 25 years later. I remember saying as much at the time! Thank you to everyone to has enjoyed it over the years.”

‘You’ve Come A Long Way, Baby’ spawned the singles ‘Rockafeller Skank’, ‘Gangster Trippin’, ‘Praise You’ and ‘Right Here Right Now’, all of which reached the Top 10. The producer earned a BRIT Award for Best Producer and two further nominations, for Male Solo Artist and British Single.

Fatboy Slim is set to appear at the second edition of All Back to Minehead Festival, which will take place from November 10-13. Tickets are available now and can be found here.

The 2023 line-up includes Jodie Harsh, Marshall Jefferson, Mella Dee, Sally C, Saoirse and Shanti Celeste. Elsewhere on the bill, there’s Joshua James b2b Bryony Masters, Ell Murphy, Kilimanjaro, Myd and more.