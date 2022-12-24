Fatboy Slim says COVID-19 pandemic made people miss the “feeling of community” at live shows

Fatboy Slim has reflected on the impact that COVID-19 had on the live music industry, noting in a new interview that he often thought “the world would never be the same” when lockdowns ended and restrictions were lifted.

Appearing on the Australian podcast Smallzy’s Surgery, the iconic beatmaker admitted that he regularly felt existential amid the peak of the (ongoing) pandemic. “In all those hours sitting staring at the walls,” he said (via Yahoo! Life), “a lot of things come to you. One of them was that the world would never be the same.

“Even when we came back, what we do is the opposite of social distancing, we encourage people to get together and lick each other’s faces and share bodily fluids. I was aware that that could be the end for us, the human race. Then, obviously, at my age you can’t take it for granted that people will still want you.”

The artist (whose real name is Norman Cook) went on to muse that most concertgoers missed the “feeling of community” they’re able to experience at shows. “One thing we learned during lockdown was we need that sense of connection,” he continued, “to get out and share a feeling of community and solidarity.”

Cook is currently gearing up for a busy year of his own performances, including an 11-date UK tour in March. He’ll also perform alongside The Chemical Brothers, Christine And The Queens, Sugababes, Confidence Man and more at next year’s Wilderness Festival.