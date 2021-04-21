The line-up has been revealed for the forthcoming clubbing pilot event in Liverpool – see all the details below.

The two-day event, which is set for the end of April and start of May, is one of a host of government-organised pilot events in the lead up to England gradually exiting lockdown by the end of June, many taking place in Liverpool.

After Blossoms were announced to be headlining a 5,000 capacity maskless gig in Sefton Park on May 2, details of the clubnight pilot have now also been announced.

Fatboy Slim, The Blessed Madonna, Jayda G and more will all head to the Bramley Moore Dock in the city for two day-long events on the weekend of April 30-May 1.

See the full line-up for ‘The First Dance’ below. Pre-sale tickets are available for those who have signed up from today (April 21), while general sale tickets are available from 9am on April 22 here.

Details on the event’s website say that the event is “the first club event to NOT be socially distanced since restrictions began,” and that masks will be optional.

As with the Blossoms show, attendees must be from the Liverpool City Region in order to qualify for a ticket. The statement went on to confirm that there is “no requirement for vaccine passports for this event.”

‘The First Dance’ and the Blossoms gig – dubbed the Sefton Park Pilot – come as part of a bigger plan for a number of venues in Liverpool to take part in the pilot scheme to test crowd safety before coronavirus lockdown rules are eased this summer.

Speaking to NME this week about the Sefton Park show, show organiser and Festival Republic boss Melvin Benn said: “There was an attempt at a pilot gig in Germany before Christmas, the Spanish one where everyone had to behave and wear masks, and there was some degree of limitation on what the audiences could and couldn’t do,” Benn told NME.

“This will be the first gig in the Northern hemisphere where it’s a proper show, with 5,000 people not socially distanced, not having to wear masks, with bars and food stalls in the arena, and it will feel like a mini version of a festival. The punters will just be able to behave as though COVID had never happened.”