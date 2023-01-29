Fatboy Slim to release documentary about the “biggest outdoor party the UK has ever seen”

Fatboy Slim is releasing a new documentary about “the biggest outdoor party the UK has ever seen.”

The film covers Slim’s infamous 2002 Big Beach Boutique II event that was described as the “biggest outdoor party the UK has ever seen”. The free event, spread over two days, was initially planned for 40,000 people but over 250,000 turned up on Brighton beach on day two and changed the way UK events were subsequently run.

Speaking about the film, Fatboy Slim aka Norman Cook said: “It has been wonderful with the fullness of time and some hindsight, to revisit such a seismic event in both mine and my hometown’s history. Warts and all, the story told in full…Watch, sleep, rave, repeat.”

Advertisement

A synopsis of the film reads: “Now, 20 years on, Norman, and those who were on the front line of this seismic historical moment, talk us through the process and the obstacles; the immense difficulties and struggles that the local police faced with such an unexpected amount of descendants on the city, the councillors and residents that opposed the controversial event and many of those who participated in what Norman has described as a ‘Woodstock moment’.

“Right Here, Right Now features interviews with those who were there on the Brighton sands and witnessed it first-hand including Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Vernon Kay and John Simm, all giving accounts of their personal experiences of the era-defining gathering. The crowd was more than four times the expected size and at the time, doubling Brighton’s population for the day.”

Fatboy Slim: Right Here Right Now can be seen on Sky Documentaries and NOW from February 4 at 10pm

Earlier this month, it was revealed that David Byrne and Fatboy Slim are set to debut their musical Here Lies Love on Broadway.

The musical is based on the pair’s double album of the same name, which was released in 2010 and documents the life of Imelda Marcos, the former first lady of the Philippines.

Advertisement

It was previously held at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art in 2012, New York’s Public Theater in 2013, London’s National Theater in 2014, and the Seattle Repertory Theater in 2017.

The new Broadway production is being developed and directed by Alex Timbers and choreographed by Annie-B Parson and is set to make its Broadway debut in the summer.

“As a team of binational American producers – Filipinos among us – we are thrilled to bring Here Lies Love to Broadway!,” the producers shared in a statement via Pitchfork. “We welcome everyone to experience this singularly exuberant piece of theatre. The history of the Philippines is inseparable from the history of the United States, and as both evolve, we cannot think of a more appropriate time to stage this show. See you on the dance floor!”

Fatboy Slim is also set to headline this year’s Wilderness Festival alongside The Chemical Brothers and Christine and The Queens.