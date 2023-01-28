Fatboy Slim, Years & Years, Andy C and more announced for Love Saves The Day 2023

The team behind Love Saves The Day have announced the full line-up for this year’s edition, headlined by Fatboy Slim and Years & Years.

The two-day festival will return to Bristol this May, taking over the Ashton Court estate on Saturday May 27 and Sunday 28. Fatboy Slim will headline the former date, topping a bill of 53 acts including Andy C, Groove Armada, Hybrid Minds, Skream, Sub Focus, Yemz and more.

Years & Years will then close the festival out on Sunday, following sets from the likes of Eats Everything, Four Tet, Knucks, Overmono, Romy, Saintè, SG Lewis and Spicy Ivy.

Advertisement

Tickets for Love Saves The Day 2023 are on sale now – find them here – with both weekend passes and single-day tickets available.

Last year’s edition of the festival was the first to go down at Ashton Court; it took place at Clifton Downs in 2021, after previously being held at Eastville Park since 2015. Ahead of the 2022 edition – which saw performances from names like Chase & Status, Bicep, Arlo Parks and Mura Masa – the festival announced a ban on glitter and single-use plastics.

Earlier this week, Fatboy Slim said he regrets meeting David Bowie, recalling how the late icon seemed “unimpressed” by the DJ when they crossed paths.

The ‘Praise You’ DJ went on to tell an anecdote about a private show Bowie had held in London as a warm-up for a live tour. Cook, who is said to have been at the peak of his fame at the time, later attended the afterparty.

When Cook said, “I’m Fatboy Slim, by the way”, after asking Bowie for a cigarette, Bowie responded with, “Yeah, I know” before continuing his conversation with someone else.

Advertisement

Last year, Olly Alexander (aka Years & Years) said he will no longer be wearing items from Rihanna‘s Savage x Fenty range after Johnny Depp was involved with the brand’s fashion show.