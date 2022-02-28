Fate of NU’EST uncertain as members JR, Aron and Ren leave agency

Several members of NU’EST will be departing longtime agency Pledis Entertainment following the expiration of their contracts in March.

Earlier today (February 28), Pledis Entertainment announced through Weverse that NU’EST members JR, Aron and Ren have decided not to renew their contract with the agency after almost 10 year, ahead of their contract expiration on March 14. In the same statement, it also revealed that members Baekho and Minhyun would be renewing their contracts.

“Our company and the members of NU’EST went through careful consideration and discussions on the future of the individual members and on what would be the best path for everyone and how they can present their best selves,” wrote Pledis Entertainment. “We respect and support the decisions of every member, as they are the result of careful and extensive consideration and discussions.”

The quintet, which debuted in 2012, had been the agency’s first-ever boyband. “We would like to extend our sincere and heartfelt gratitude to [NU’EST] who have always put their best foot forward over the past ten years,” it added.

At the end of its statement, the agency noted that the boyband will “cap off their official activities as NU’EST of Pledis Entertainment” following the release of an album in March. However, Pledis Entertainment did not directly comment on whether the group will be disbanding following the upcoming release.

The as-yet-unnamed record will mark NU’EST first release since their sophomore studio album ‘Romanticize’ dropped last April. The album, which was led by the single ‘Inside Out’ comprised a total of 10 tracks, the first half of which were performed by the entire group, while its latter half featured solo songs by each of the five members.