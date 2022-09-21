Father John Misty adds new dates to 2023 UK and European tour

Father John Misty has added new dates to his 2023 UK and European tour – tickets are available here.

The singer-songwriter announced the run of shows earlier this year, but he’s now an extra three UK gigs at Brighton Dome on March 10, Portsmouth Guildhall (11) and Leeds University (12).

Misty (real name Joshua Tillman) has also confirmed an additional concert at Oslo Sentrum Scene on February 26, and a new date at Gothenburg Pustervik the following night (27).

You can see FJM’s revised UK/European schedule for 2023 below.

FEBRUARY 2023

25 – Oslo, Sentrum Scene

26 – Oslo, Sentrum Scene

27 – Gothenburg Pustervik

28 – Stockholm, Cirkus

MARCH 2023

2 – Denmark, KB Hallen

3 – Berlin, Columbiahalle

4 – Amsterdam, AFAS Live

6 – Brussels, Ancienne Belgique

7 – Paris, Salle Pleyel

9 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

10 – Brighton Dome

11 – Portsmouth Guildhall

12 – Leeds University

13 – Gateshead, Sage Gateshead

15 – Glasgow, Barrowlands

17 – Manchester, O2 Apollo Manchester

Meanwhile, Father John Misty has released a new live EP called ‘Live At Electric Lady’ which features a cover of Stevie Wonder‘s ‘I Believe (When I Fall in Love It Will Be Forever)’.

Recorded at the iconic Electric Lady Studios in Greenwich Village, New York City back in May, the special collection also contains live versions of five songs from FJM’s latest album ‘Chloë And The Next 20th Century’.

Tillman is currently out on the road in North America, with his next show scheduled for tomorrow (September 22) at New York’s Radio City Music Hall. You can purchase any remaining tickets here.

Last month saw Father John Misty take ‘Buddy’s Rendezvous’ to Jimmy Kimmel Live! for a special performance.