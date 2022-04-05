Father John Misty announces headline UK and European tour

Father John Misty has announced a series of headline UK and European tour dates for 2023 – buy tickets here.

The tour will take place in support of the singer-songwriter’s upcoming fifth studio album, ‘Chloë And The Next 20th Century’, which comes out this Friday (April 8) via Sub Pop/Bella Union.

Misty (real name Joshua Tillman) will head out on a North American tour this summer; the European shows begin on February 25, 2023 in Oslo, Norway at Sentrum Scene and end March 17 at the at O2 Apollo Manchester. The UK leg includes a headline date at O2 Academy Brixton.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10am local time; general tickets go on sale Friday (April 8) at 10am – get them here. You can see the full list of tour dates below.

UK/European 2023 tour dates:

FEBRUARY 2023

25 – Oslo, Sentrum Scene

28 – Stockholm, Cirkus

MARCH 2023

2 – Denmark, KB Hallen

3 – Berlin, Columbiahalle

4 – Amsterdam, AFAS Live

6 – Brussels, Ancienne Belgique

7 – Paris, Salle Pleyel

9 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

13 – Gateshead, Sage Gateshead

15 – Glasgow, Barrowlands

17 – Manchester, O2 Apollo Manchester

Misty performed at the BBC 6 Music Festival in Cardiff on Sunday night (April 3). This Thursday (April 7) he’ll play a special orchestral show at the Barbican in London, which is set to be live-streamed online.

He also began a run of intimate in-store gigs yesterday (April 4) at the Brudenell Social Club in Leeds. Dates will follow in Kingston (8), London (9), Brighton (10) and Bristol (11).

The release of ‘Chloë And The Next 20th Century’ – produced by Jonathan Wilson – will include a limited deluxe edition of the album. It’ll be presented in a hardcover book and feature a set of bonus seven-inch singles.

One is Lana Del Rey‘s cover of the album track ‘Buddy’s Rendezvous’, while the other features Jack Cruz’s version of ‘Kiss Me (I Loved You)’.