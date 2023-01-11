Father John Misty announces North American tour dates for 2023

Father John Misty (aka Joshua Tillman) has announced dates for a 2023 North American tour, in support of his most recent album ‘Chloë And The Next 20th Century’.

The brand new run of shows will follow Tillman’s already announced tour of Europe and the UK, which wrap up in Manchester on March 17. Tillman’s US leg will kick off the following month, with the tour’s first stop slated for North Carolina’s Neighborhood Theatre on April 14.

The following 19 dates will span throughout the rest of April and into early May, with shows scheduled for much of New England and the US’ midwest. Tillman will take to stages in Roanoke, Portland and Cleveland, with the tail end of his itinerary including stops in Cincinnati, Louisville, and Birmingham.

The tour wraps up on May 7 with Tillman’s appearance at Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival, where he forms part of the line-up alongside headliners The Lumineers, The Killers and Muse.

Pre-sale tickets to Tillman’s North American tour were made available today (January 11), with the general on-sale starting this Friday (January 13). Find tickets here, and see the full list of tour dates below.

‘Chloë And The Next 20th Century’ arrived in April of last year, and was met with a five-star review by NME upon its release. “On album five, Mr Tillman’s ambitious, big band-style visions and bossa nova experiments come to life with thrilling effect”, NME wrote.

The album, Tillman’s fifth overall, featured the singles ‘Funny Girl’, ‘Q4’, ‘Goodbye Mr. Blue’ and ‘The Next 20th Century’.

Tillman performed 11 tracks from the record – which was named among NME’s 50 best albums of 2022 – at the Barbican Hall in London in April of 2022. That performance made NME’s list of the best live shows of that year, with Alex Flood writing of Tillman: “Hip-swinging his way into an exciting new era, it was like watching a man reborn.”

Father John Misty’s 2023 North American tour dates are:

APRIL

Friday 14 — Neighborhood Theatre, North Carolina

Saturday 15 — High Water Festival, South Carolina

Sunday 16 — High Water Festival, South Carolina

Sunday 16 — Greenfield Lake Ampitheater, North Carolina

Monday 17 — Jefferson Center, Virginia

Wednesday 19 — State Theater of Ithaca, New York

Thursday 20 — Columbus Theatre, Rhode Island

Friday 21 — The Capitol Theatre, New York

Saturday 22 — State Theatre, Maine

Sunday 23 — Academy of Music Theatre, Massachusetts

Tuesday 25 — The Stone Pony, New Jersey

Wednesday 26 — The NorVa, Virginia

Thursday 27 — Harrisburg University, Pennsylvania

Friday 28 — Roxian Theatre, Pennsylvania

Saturday 29 — Agora Ballroom, Ohio

MAY

Monday 1 — Majestic Theatre, Michigan

Tuesday 2 — GLC Live at 20 Monroe, Michigan

Wednesday 3 — Bogart’s, Ohio

Thursday 4 — Mercury Ballroom, Kentucky

Friday 5 — The Lyric Theatre, Alabama

Sunday 7 — Shaky Knees Festival, Georgia