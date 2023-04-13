Father John Misty announces orchestral Scott Walker tribute show in London

Father John Misty has announced an orchestral concert in London in tribute to the late Scott Walker – find all the details below.

The singer-songwriter – real name Joshua Tillman – is scheduled to perform a one-off show at the Barbican on May 19.

He’ll deliver live renditions of songs by Walker – who died in 2019 aged 76 – as Jules Buckley conducts the BBC Symphony Orchestra, per a press release. The event is described as a “symphonic salute to an artist who remade popular music in his own unique image”.

Advertisement

The special set will include tracks such as ‘It’s Raining Today’, ‘Copenhagen’ and ‘The Old Man’s Back Again’ in new orchestral arrangements.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am BST tomorrow (April 14) – you’ll be able to purchase yours here. Check out the official concert poster below.

According to Pitchfork, songs from the concert are due to air on BBC Radio 6 Music on May 25. Additionally, the full gig will be played out on BBC Radio 3 on a yet-to-be-confirmed date.

Back in 2017, Jules Buckley oversaw arrangements for the BBC Proms’ Scott Walker tribute show at the Royal Albert Hall.

Father John Misty, meanwhile, wrapped up his 2023 UK and European headline tour last month. He was on the road in support of his fifth studio album, last year’s ‘Chloë And The Next 20th Century’.

Advertisement

Last December, the artist’s performance at Barbican Hall last April appeared on NME‘s list of the best live shows of 2022.

Father John Misty is set to begin a run of North American dates tomorrow (April 14).