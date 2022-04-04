Listen to Father John Misty’s brooding new single ‘The Next 20th Century’

Father John Misty has shared another new single, ‘The Next 20th Century’ – you can listen to it below.

Arriving today (April 4) the brooding track will appear on Joshua Tillman’s fifth studio album under his Father John Misty moniker, ‘Chloë And The Next 20th Century’, which comes out this Friday (April 8) via Sub Pop/Bella Union.

The almost-seven-minute track follows on from FJM’s recent offerings ‘Goodbye Mr. Blue’, ‘Q4’ and ‘Funny Girl’ in previewing his imminent new record. It arrives with a simplistic black-and-white official visualiser that’s set in a deserted cafe.

“The nazis that we hired/ For our wedding band/ Played your anthem like I wasn’t there/ For the father/daughter dance,” Tillman sings over sparse instrumentation in the first verse.

Later, ‘The Next 20th Century’ introduces an electrifying guitar solo and dramatic piano chords before the single is stripped back once again, bringing in orchestral flourishes. Tune in here:

Father John Misty performed at the BBC 6 Music Festival in Cardiff last night (April 3). This Thursday (April 7) he’ll play a special orchestral show at the Barbican in London, which is set to be live-streamed online.

Tillman is also set to begin a run of intimate in-store gigs this week, kicking off at the Brudenell Social Club in Leeds tonight (April 4). Dates will follow in Kingston (8), London (9), Brighton (10) and Bristol (11).

The release of ‘Chloë And The Next 20th Century’ – produced by Jonathan Wilson – will include a limited deluxe edition of the album. It’ll be presented in a hardcover book and feature a set of bonus seven-inch singles.

One is Lana Del Rey‘s cover of the album track ‘Buddy’s Rendezvous’, while the other features Jack Cruz’s version of ‘Kiss Me (I Loved You)’.