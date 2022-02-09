Listen to Father John Misty’s new single ‘Q4’

Father John Misty has shared ‘Q4’, the second single from his forthcoming album ‘Chloë and The Next 20th Century’.

Following on from last month’s ‘Funny Girl’ – a sauntering, piano-led ballad – ‘Q4’ is a little more lively, with Josh Tillman crooning about an author fading into obscurity above lush orchestration, jaunty harpsichord and a four-on-the-floor drum rhythm.

“A new work of semi-memoir sits / inside the weekend book editor’s desk,” Tillman sings. “And while they have not mentioned it / she must watch roses get thrown at less.”

Listen to ‘Q4’ below – an accompanying music video directed by Grant James is set to premiere at 2PM GMT today (February 9).

‘Chloë and The Next 20th Century’, Tillman’s fifth studio album under the Father John Misty moniker, is set to arrive on April 8 via Sub Pop and Bella Union. The album, which follows 2018’s ‘God’s Favorite Customer’, was recorded once again with longtime co-producer Jonathan Wilson.

Deluxe vinyl editions of ‘Chloë and The Next 20th Century’ will ship with a 7-inch single that features a Lana Del Rey rendition of the album cut ‘Buddy’s Rendezvous’. Listen to a snippet of Del Rey’s cover here.

Tillman is slated to perform an orchestral show at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles on February 25, where he’ll be backed by the LA Philharmonic. Details on that show can be found here.

In April, he’ll perform another orchestral gig at London’s Barbican Hall, where he’ll be backed up by the Barbican Associate Ensemble Britten Sinfonia, led by conductor Jules Buckley.