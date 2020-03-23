Father John Misty shares surprise new live album ‘Off-Key in Hamburg’

Father John Misty has today (March 23) shared a surprise new live album – listen to ‘Off-Key In Hamburg’ below.

The 20-track album was recorded at the Hamburg Elbphilharmonie venue on August 8, 2019. Josh Tillman is backed by the German orchestra Neue Philharmonie Frankfurt for the performance.

All proceeds from the album are set to go to the MusiCares coronavirus relief fund, set up in conjunction with the Recording Academy (GRAMMYs).

The performance of ‘Holy Shit’ from the album is streaming on YouTube now, and you can also listen to (and purchase) the whole thing via Bandcamp. Listen/buy below.

<a href="http://fatherjohnmisty.bandcamp.com/album/off-key-in-hamburg-2">Off-Key In Hamburg by FATHER JOHN MISTY</a>

Speaking of the newly formed charity, MusiCares’ Steve Boom said: “The music industry is built on the work of musicians, artists, and music professionals. It is in times like these, that the industry needs to come together to support those who are struggling, particularly those who rely on touring incomes to survive.

“We know this fund will need to be significant. We will not be able to do it alone, and that’s why we are asking the entire music community including labels, streaming services, and anyone who is able to join us in this important effort. We’re all in when the good times roll, and it’s important that we’re all in when times are tough, too.”

The continued Covid-19 pandemic has led a host of bands and musicians to share new music and live performances in new ways.

The likes of Christine And The Queens, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, U2’s Bono and Yungblud have live-streamed performances from their homes or studios to help keep people connected and entertained, while The War On Drugs and Run The Jewels have both shared rough sketches of new music live from their studios.