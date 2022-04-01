Father John Misty to livestream his London show next week

Father John Misty has announced plans to livestream his London show next week online.

The singer/songwriter, real name Josh Tillman, will play the gig at the Barbican on April 7 in celebration of his new record ‘Chloë and the Next 20th Century’, which is set for release on April 8.

Misty, who will be backed at the Barbican by Britten Sinfonia (a full orchestra conducted by Jules Buckley) in what will be his only European performance of 2022, will livestream the gig from 8pm UK time on YouTube.

Advertisement

You can see further details about the livestream in the below Instagram post.

The artist will also perform a host of intimate in-store gigs next week – you can see his upcoming schedule below.

April

4 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds (for Crash Records)

8 – Pryzm, Kingston (for Banquet Records)

9 – Rough Trade East, London

10 – Chalk, Brighton (for Resident)

11 – St George’s Church, Bristol (for Rough Trade)

Misty has so far released three tracks from ‘Chloë and the Next 20th Century’: ‘Funny Girl’, ‘Q4’ and ‘Goodbye Mr Blue’.

Advertisement

The release of ‘Chloë and the Next 20th Century’ will also include a limited deluxe edition of the record, which will be presented in a hardcover book and feature a set of bonus 7″ singles.

One is Lana Del Rey’s cover of the album track ‘Buddy’s Rendezvous’, while the other features Jack Cruz’s version of ‘Kiss Me (I Loved You)’.