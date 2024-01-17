Faye Webster announces 2024 US tour

Faye Webster has unveiled details of her 2024 US tour – check out the details below.

The dates are in support of her upcoming new album, ‘Underdressed At The Symphony’ which arrives on March 1 via Secretly Canadian and includes the previously released single ‘Lego Ring’.

Webster will play a handful of shows in Florida and Alabama in March before heading to Europe in the spring, and then back to the US in the summer. You can find tickets for the US shows here and the UK ones here.

Check out the full dates below:

MARCH

26 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

27 – Miami Beach, FL – Miami Beach Bandshell

28 Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

30 Birmingham, AL – Iron City *

MAY

8 Dublin, Ireland – Button Factory

09 Dublin, Ireland – Vicar Street

11 Glasgow, Scotland – Old Fruitmarket

12 Manchester, England – Albert Hall

13 Leeds, England – Stylus

15 London, England – KOKO

16 London, England – KOKO

17 Brighton, England – Brighton Dome

18 Bristol, England – SWX

20 Brussels, Belgium – Botanique

21 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

23 Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega

24 Hamburg, Germany – Mojo Club

25 Berlin, Germany – Metropol

27 Munich, Germany – Technikum

28 Cologne, Germany – Gloria Theater

29 Paris, France – Le Trabendo

31 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound

JUNE

11 Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavillion

12 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

14 Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo

22 Richmond, VA – Browns Island

24 Washington, DC – The Anthem

26 Philadelphia, PA – The Dell Music Center

27 Boston, MA – The Stage at Suffolk Downs

29 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

30 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

AUGUST

04 St. Paul, MN – Palace Theater

Webster announced her new album and shared its first single ‘Lego Ring’ with Lil Yachty earlier this month. On January 12, Webster took to social media to reveal the title of her fifth studio album and the song.

The singer has previously shared snippets of the album; last June, she hinted at new music with ‘But Not Kiss‘, and teased further with September’s ‘Lifetime‘.

This will be Webster’s newest music since her 2021 record ‘I Know I’m Funny Haha‘, which NME gave four stars and concluded: “While there’s a sense that Webster’s not taking the songwriting risks she once was, this transcendent set suggests sincerity suits her.”

NME spoke to Webster in 2019, where she talked about supporting Australian indie musician Stella Donnelly on tour: “It was awesome. I think that tour was special because – people came to that tour because it was me and Stella. It’s rare as an opening act for people to be there to see you. She’s like my sister,” she added.