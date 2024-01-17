Faye Webster announces 2024 US tour

Faye Webster has unveiled details of her 2024 US tour – check out the details below.
The dates are in support of her upcoming new album, ‘Underdressed At The Symphony’ which arrives on March 1 via Secretly Canadian and includes the previously released single ‘Lego Ring’.
Webster will play a handful of shows in Florida and Alabama in March before heading to Europe in the spring, and then back to the US in the summer. You can find tickets for the US shows here and the UK ones here.
Check out the full dates below:
MARCH
26 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
27 – Miami Beach, FL – Miami Beach Bandshell
28 Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando
30 Birmingham, AL – Iron City *
MAY
8 Dublin, Ireland – Button Factory
09 Dublin, Ireland – Vicar Street
11 Glasgow, Scotland – Old Fruitmarket
12 Manchester, England – Albert Hall
13 Leeds, England – Stylus
15 London, England – KOKO
16 London, England – KOKO
17 Brighton, England – Brighton Dome
18 Bristol, England – SWX
20 Brussels, Belgium – Botanique
21 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso
23 Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega
24 Hamburg, Germany – Mojo Club
25 Berlin, Germany – Metropol
27 Munich, Germany – Technikum
28 Cologne, Germany – Gloria Theater
29 Paris, France – Le Trabendo
31 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound
JUNE
11 Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavillion
12 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
14 Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo
22 Richmond, VA – Browns Island
24 Washington, DC – The Anthem
26 Philadelphia, PA – The Dell Music Center
27 Boston, MA – The Stage at Suffolk Downs
29 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
30 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
AUGUST
04 St. Paul, MN – Palace Theater
Webster announced her new album and shared its first single ‘Lego Ring’ with Lil Yachty earlier this month. On January 12, Webster took to social media to reveal the title of her fifth studio album and the song.
The singer has previously shared snippets of the album; last June, she hinted at new music with ‘But Not Kiss‘, and teased further with September’s ‘Lifetime‘.
This will be Webster’s newest music since her 2021 record ‘I Know I’m Funny Haha‘, which NME gave four stars and concluded: “While there’s a sense that Webster’s not taking the songwriting risks she once was, this transcendent set suggests sincerity suits her.”
NME spoke to Webster in 2019, where she talked about supporting Australian indie musician Stella Donnelly on tour: “It was awesome. I think that tour was special because – people came to that tour because it was me and Stella. It’s rare as an opening act for people to be there to see you. She’s like my sister,” she added.