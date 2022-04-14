Faye Webster announces new orchestral EP with video for title track ‘Car Therapy’

Faye Webster has announced a new orchestral EP titled ‘Car Therapy Sessions’ with the release of a music video for the EP’s title track.

The EP, which will be released on April 29, contains four tracks from Webster’s 2021 album ‘I Know I’m Funny, Haha’ and 2019’s ‘Atlanta Millionaires Club’ as re-imagined by Webster and a full orchestra. The title track however is brand-new and was released alongside a music video on April 13.

The music video for ‘Car Therapy’ gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the recording process behind the EP at Spacebomb Studios in Richmond, Virginia. Webster can be seen singing in a clear vocal booth as a full orchestra plays alongside her just outside, nodding along to the beat as she concentrates on her singing.

Watch the music video for ‘Car Therapy’ below.

“I chose these songs [for the EP] mostly for them being some of my favourites,” Webster explained in a statement, adding that she had also considered how each would sound with an orchestra.

The experience of recording with an orchestra almost led her to tears, Webster revealed. “The recording experience was beautiful, I was truly fighting tears. I think I had actually even cried listening to the demos.”

“I was so distracted in how beautiful the orchestra sounded I would forget to sing sometimes.”

Webster most recently covered Fleet Foxes song ‘If You Need To, Keep Time On Me’ as part of a live EP recorded at Electric Lady Studios in New York City in October 2021. She had released her fourth studio album ‘I Know I’m Funny, Haha’ several months prior in June.

The album received a four-star review from NME, with writer Gemma Sandways praising both Webster’s biting wit and the honesty in her songwriting: “Overall there’s a level of honesty at play here that she might previously have found alarming. And that conformity extends into her songwriting, which largely finds her sidelining her more experimental impulses to focus on Americana, lounge music and lush, retro-leaning soft-rock.”