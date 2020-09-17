Faye Webster releases new single and music video, ‘Better Distractions’

Faye Webster has shared a new single, ‘Better Distractions’, her second original release for the year.

‘Better Distractions’ was recorded in an Athens studio regularly frequented by Webster, and produced by Drew Vandenberg. The new track arrives alongside an accompanying music video, shot by Matt Swinsky and regular collaborator Eat Humans.

Watch the clip for ‘Bittersweet Distractions’ below:

‘Better Distractions’ follows on from Webster’s first single for 2020, ‘In A Good Way‘. In a statement on the new single, the Atlanta-based singer claimed its the best her band has ever sounded in a recording.

“I wrote this song kinda without knowing I was writing it,” she said.

“It’s a kind of free association, just thoughts running straight from my head onto paper untouched. I also think it’s best my band has ever sounded on record.”

Webster’s last studio album, ‘Atlanta Millionaires Club’, was released last year through Secretly Canadian. Upon its release, NME gave the record four stars, saying, “The Atlanta native’s second album, encompassing slinky R&B and tender folk-pop, is sweeter than an iced tea on a sweltering afternoon.”

Following the release of ‘Atlanta Millionaires Club’, Webster shared the track ‘Both All the Time’, for the Adult Swim Singles Program.