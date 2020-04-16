Faye Webster shares ‘In A Good Way’, her first song and video of 2020

Faye Webster has released her first new single of 2020, titled ‘In A Good Way’.

She’s also shared an accompanying video, co-directed by Webster and frequent collaborator Hunter Airheart. It sees the Atlanta singer-songwriter literally dancing in the dark – watch it below:

Webster premiered the new video on YouTube, and answered fan questions in a live chat on the site. Her label, Secretly Canadian, jokingly rebutted a fan who asked if the song was about them by claiming it was about Webster’s beloved baseball team, the Atlanta Braves.

Webster released her last full-length solo album, ‘Atlanta Millionaires Club’ in 2019. The album also marked her debut for label Secretly Canadian. NME reviewed it upon its release, awarding it four stars and writing that it encompassed “slinky R&B and tender folk-pop”.

She followed the album’s release with a standalone single for Adult Swim’s Singles Program, entitled ‘Both All The Time’.

In other recent Faye Webster news, during isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic, the musician has been playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons with fans, and streaming it on Twitch.

Her new obsession has led her to record a cover of the instrumental ‘7PM’ from the game’s soundtrack, which she posted to Twitter. Watch it below:

We covered a animal crossing song pic.twitter.com/rNSbD7Mwoi — Faye Webster (@fayewebsters) April 9, 2020

