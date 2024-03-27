Faye Webster, The War on Drugs and David Byrne to appear on abortion access charity compilation

Faye Webster, The War on Drugs and David Byrne are set to appear on a new charity compilation to help benefit independent abortion providers in the US.

‘Noise For Now, Vol. 2’ is the latest release from the non-profit organisation of the same name, which has gained prominence since the US Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling in 2022.

The 11-track release will also feature contributions from Courtney Barnett, Devo, Julia Jacklin and Big Freedia, and is released on June 21, two years to the day after said law was changed.

Noise For Now aims to put artists in connection with grassroots organisations around the United States that work in reproductive justice, in an effort to offer them financial support and broader awareness.

The ‘Noise For Now: Vol. 2’ track listing is as follows:

Julia Jacklin – ‘Dead From The Waist Down’ Courtney Barnett – ‘Boxing Day Blues (Demo)’ Becca Mancari – ‘It’s Too Late (Demo)’ The War on Drugs – ‘Victim (Live)’ MC50 (ft. Arrow de Wilde) – ‘High School’ A.J. – ‘Everything Is Change’ Claud – ‘Spare Tire (Demo)’ Faye Webster – ‘Thinking About You (Live)’ Sofia Isella – ‘Hot Gum (She Version)’ David Byrne / Devo – ‘Empire’ Big Freedia – ‘Holatta’

Last November, the first volume of the Noise For Now series was released, featuring contributions from Wet Leg, Maya Hawke and Tegan and Sara, amongst others. The vinyl-only release was pressed on clear wax and had a cover designed with a “Liberate Abortion” print by Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon.

That in turn followed on from the 2022 Bandcamp release ‘Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All’, which featured songs from Pearl Jam, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, and Animal Collective.

At the time that Roe v. Wade was overturned, Taylor Swift was among the artists to speak out in opposition, writing: “I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are, that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that.”