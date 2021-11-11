FBI warns Jay Z to delete “sensitive emails”, warning of an “imminent hack”

Jay-Z has reportedly been warned by the FBI to delete any “sensitive emails” and put on alert of an “imminent hack”.

A new report by Complex reveals that the rapper was recently “urged by federal officials to delete his emails over hacking concerns.”

It comes after a judge ruled last year that the rapper had “destroyed evidence” relevant to a trial with Parlux Fragrances, where he was sued for breach of contract and alleged to not have properly promoted a new fragrance he launched with the brand, allegations he denies.

The rapper has also been involved in a host of lawsuits this year. Back in July, Damon Dash has filed a lawsuit against Jay-Z over the streaming rights to the rapper’s debut album ‘Reasonable Doubt’.

The new suit comes after Jay-Z’s label Roc-A-Fella sued co-founder Dash on June 18, claiming that he was attempting to sell virtual ownership of the copyright to the rapper’s 1996 debut album.

A New York federal judge subsequently blocked an attempt by Dash to auction off Jay-Z‘s ‘Reasonable Doubt’ as an NFT (non-fungible token). An official NFT from Jay-Z celebrating the album was then announced.

In another case, Jay-Z reportedly filed a lawsuit against photographer Jonathan Mannion, who shot the cover of ‘Reasonable Doubt’.

In legal documents seen by TMZ, the rapper claims that Mannion used his name and likeness to sell merchandise and other photos on his website.

Mannion’s representative told TMZ: “We are confident that the First Amendment protects Mr. Mannion’s right to sell fine art prints of his copyrighted works, and will review the complaint and respond in due course.”