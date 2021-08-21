Fear Factory’s Dino Cazares says the band have found a new singer

Fear Factory guitarist Dino Cazares says the outfit have found a new singer, and while he’s not naming names, he’s said it’s someone ​“kind of known” in the metal community.

Following the departure of Burton C. Bell last September, who had been the band’s frontman for 30 years, Cazares has been on the hunt for a replacement.

“I’m first here to tell you that I have definitely nailed it down to one person,” Cazares said in an interview with Bucketlist.tv.

Cazares added he won’t reveal the new Fear Factory member until the conclusion of his tour with Soulfly – for whom he’s undertaking guitar duties after the axeman Mark Rizzo quit – saying he plans to introduce the new vocalist through new material.

“I’ll be writing some new Fear Factory songs with the new singer,”Cazares said, “because I’d like to introduce him with a new song.”

Watch the full interview below:

Bell quit the LA cyber-metal outfit after 30 years as itd frontman, looking to focus on his band Ascension Of The Watchers.

Speaking to Kerrang! at the time, Bell cited a “breakdown of relationships” as the reason for his departure from Fear Factory, as well as lawsuits betwen himself and Cazares leaving him “drained”

“It’s been on my mind for a while,” Bell said. “These lawsuits just drained me. The egos. The greed. Not just from band members, but from the attorneys involved.

“I just lost my love for it.”