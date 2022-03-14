Fearless Vampire Killers announce first new music in six years, ‘Something Terminal’

Fearless Vampire Killers have announced a new double A-side, ‘Something Terminal’, after making their long-awaited live return last week.

The band played their first show in five years on Friday (March 12) at the Black Heart in Camden Town, London under the pseudonym ‘After The Flames’. Sharing a video from the secret gig on Twitter, the group said “the reaction was beyond our expectations”.

Today (March 14) it’s been confirmed that Fearless Vampire Killers will release ‘Something Terminal’ on April 1 via Cult Records. You can pre-save it here.

Advertisement

“’Something Terminal’ is a love letter to the band we were, a final acknowledgement of all our quirks and contradictions,” explained co-vocalist Laurence Beveridge in an official statement.

“We want to take our listeners on a journey, both lyrically and musically, through our history, and eventually our hopes for the future. The title track is expansive, perhaps a little indulgent, but truly in the spirit of what makes Fearless Vampire Killers so special.”

Beveridge continued: “It’s a showcase of all the styles we’ve amassed over the years; the melodic synths, crushing riffs, the stripped-back piano-led theatrics.”

Last night we did our first show in five years… It was a secret show, but well, the secret got out, and the reaction was beyond our expectations. To those who were able to attend, your presence and your dedication means the world to us. To those who missed out. Hang tight… pic.twitter.com/SSZRVrvWI0 — Fearless Vampire Killers (@fvkillers) March 12, 2022

The forthcoming ‘Something Terminal’ double A-side will serve as the first new material from Fearless Vampire Killers since their 2015 EP ‘Bruises’. Per a press release, the nine-minute title track represents the “ups and downs” of the band with an “ultimate focus on new beginnings”.

Second song ‘Delicate’, meanwhile, has been described as a contrasting crowd-pleaser that boasts an “anthemic stomp, searing riffs and [an] instantly grabbing chorus”.

Advertisement

“We’ve realised that creating together is in the makeup of who we are as friends,” said co-vocalist Kier Kemp of FVK’s comeback.

“We used to make films as kids and things just weren’t the same without something to work on together. So I guess in that way Fearless Vampire Killers doing more was inevitable. I don’t think that will ever change.”

Further news on the band’s next chapter is said to be coming “very soon”.

Following last week’s surprise gig, Fearless Vampire Killers told fans: “To those who were able to attend, your presence and your dedication means the world to us. To those who missed out. Hang tight…”