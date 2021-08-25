Feeder have announced details of their 11th studio album and shared its title track – get all the details on ‘Torpedo’ below.

The album, which follows 2019 record ‘Tallulah’, lands on March 18, 2022 via Big Teeth Music, with the band heading out on a UK tour the following month.

“After the frustration of not being able to perform live I really wanted to come back with a bang and a classic heavier but melodic Feeder song,” frontman Grant Nicholas said of ‘Torpedo’ in a statement.

“All the emotion and frustration just caused a creative wave. Dynamically and musically Torpedo felt like the obvious choice for us to drop first. The chorus has a thread of positivity that brings light to the darker verses.”

Of the tour, he added: “We are really looking forward to going out on the road again and playing the new album material. This will be the heaviest Feeder set we’ve played in a while so can’t wait. We may revisit some heavier old school Feeder classics also and touch on some Renegades and All Bright electric stuff.”

Listen to ‘Torpedo’ below:

The band’s tour behind ‘Torpedo’ will begin in Bexhill on April 23 next year, with the dates running into May and finishing with a huge London gig at Brixton Academy on May 6.

Tickets for the shows will go on pre-sale here at 10am BST on September 1, before a general sale on September 3 at the same time.

See the artwork and tracklist for ‘Torpedo’ as well as the full UK tour schedule below:

1. ‘The Healing’

2. ‘Torpedo’

3. ‘When It All Breaks Down’

4. ‘Magpie’

5. ‘Hide And Seek’

6. ‘Decompress’

7. ‘Wall Of Silence’

8. ‘Slow Strings’

9. ‘Born To Love You’

10. ‘Submission’

11. ‘Desperate Hour’ (Exclusive CD track)

APRIL 2022

23 Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion

24 Oxford, Academy

26 Southampton, Guildhall

27 Bristol, Academy

29 Manchester, Academy

30 Glasgow, Barrowlands

MAY 2022

02 Newcastle, University

03 Nottingham, Rock City

05 Birmingham, Institute

​06 London, Brixton Academy

Last year during the coronavirus lockdown, Feeder remade their iconic video for ‘Just A Day’ in support of NHS staff and key workers.

The band’s original clip for the song was made after fans sent in videos of themselves singing along to the track at home.

The Welsh group called on fans to help them remake the video earlier this month, noting that it felt like the right time to recreate it “for a good cause”. The new version features fans in NHS uniform, fancy dress and more. Watch it below now.