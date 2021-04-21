Feeder announce Newport outdoor show with The Magic Gang

Feeder have announced a new outdoors gig in Newport, Wales, with support from The Magic Gang.

The band will play Tredegar Park on July 9 with support also coming from Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard, and Tom Auton And The Bottle Breakers. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on May 4.

Summer 2021 sees the Welsh rockers play a number of festivals including Askern Music Festival in Doncaster, Gateways Festival in Skipton and Portsmouth’s Victorious Festival, should coronavirus restrictions permit.

Advertisement

Those shows come ahead of supporting Catfish And The Bottlemen at Swansea’s Singleton Park on September 4 and headlining Shiiine On Weekender (November 12-15).

Feeder’s last album, ‘Tallulah’, which was their 10th, was released in August 2019.

Earlier this year, the band remade the video for their 2001 single ‘Just A Day’ in support of NHS staff and key workers during the coronavirus crisis.

The group’s original clip for the song was made after fans sent in videos of themselves singing along to the track at home.

Feeder called on fans to help them remake the video in April, noting that it felt like the right time to recreate it “for a good cause”. The new version features fans in NHS uniform, fancy dress and more.

Advertisement

The new version of the video raised awareness for two fundraising drives – the Scrub + Face Protection Hub and Masks 4 NHS Heroes, which aim to provide NHS staff and key workers with vital Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).