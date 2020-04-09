Feeder have asked their fans for help in order to recreate their ‘Just A Day’ video.

As bands look for new ways to stay busy during the coronavirus pandemic, the Welsh rockers have decided that they’d like to remake their iconic 2001 video with some help from their fans.

“When we made the Just A Day video we had no idea how popular it would become,” the band say. “As such we vowed to never remake it… until now,” the band said in a new Instagram post.

Advertisement

They continued: “In these unprecedented and difficult times we felt that it was time to remake the video for a good cause. If you would like to get involved send your videos in.”

The band then shared tech specifications for submissions: “Landscape only (sideways). 1080p resolution or higher. No filters or effects. Filmed inside. Mime, dance or perform to the track in anyway you wish to the entire song.”

Fans wanting to get involved can upload their videos to: https://feeder.wetransfer.com

In 2016, director David Mould recalled how the original ‘Just A Day’ video transpired.

“The budget was sufficiently low for me to feel free to offer up a ‘risky’ but fun idea to the band,” he told cnet.com. “Years before, I’d made a tragic but entertaining video of myself kind of dancing/moshing alone in my front room to Jane’s Addiction’s song ‘Been Caught Stealing’. It was hugely embarrassing. Despite my own horror show I hoped the result would be a little cooler.”

Advertisement

Feeder frontman Grant Nicholas added: “We were on tour – I think we were supporting REM – so it was a bit difficult finding time to shoot a video. The director said, ‘I’ve got this idea…’ We thought it was absolutely bonkers.

“We were a little cunning because we didn’t want it to be too staged. We wanted people to think, ‘If I do some crazy thing I might be in the next Feeder video.’ They didn’t realise this actually was going to be the video.”

Last year, Feeder unveiled a summery video for their single ‘Youth’.

The opening track from their 10th album ‘Tallulah’, ‘Youth’ was inspired by the band’s pan-American influences to conjure images of a classic road trip.