Feeder pay homage to the perfect summer in new video for ‘Youth’

Taken from their 10th

Feeder have unveiled the summer-y video for their latest single ‘Youth’. Check it out first on NME below.

The opening track from their upcoming 10th album ‘Tallulah’, ‘Youth’ was inspired by the band’s pan-American influences to conjure images of a classic road trip.

“It’s a classic Feeder record,” said frontman Grant Nicholas of ‘Tallulah”. “I just write the songs which feel natural to me, and I have a vision of each of them in my mind like a short film. I wanted to make a lot of the songs really adaptable.

“I didn’t want them to have be massively produced, I wanted them to also work in a stripped-back way.”

‘Tallulah’ is released on August 10 and available for pre-order here.

Feeders’ upcoming tour dates are below. Visit here for tickets and more information.

MAY

18 – Lancaster, Highest Point Festival

25 – Falkirk, Vibrations Festival (headliners)

JUNE

1 – County Down, Harmony Festival (headliners)

JULY

14 – London, BST Hyde Park (with Robbie Williams)

28 – Bude, Leopalloza

NOVEMBER – HEADLINE DATES

1 – Portsmouth, Pyramids

2 – Exeter, Great Hall

4 – Oxford, O2 Academy

5 – Norwich, UEA

7 – Leeds, Beckett University

8 – Cardiff, Great Hall

10 – Newcastle, O2 Academy

11 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

13 – Inverness, Ironworks

14 – Glasgow, Barrowlands

16 – Manchester, Albert Hall

19 – Lincoln, Engine Shed

20 – Nottingham, Rock City

22 – London, Roundhouse