Feeder pay homage to the perfect summer in new video for ‘Youth’

Feeder have unveiled the summer-y video for their latest single ‘Youth’. Check it out first on NME below.
The opening track from their upcoming 10th album ‘Tallulah’, ‘Youth’ was inspired by the band’s pan-American influences to conjure images of a classic road trip.
“It’s a classic Feeder record,” said frontman Grant Nicholas of ‘Tallulah”. “I just write the songs which feel natural to me, and I have a vision of each of them in my mind like a short film. I wanted to make a lot of the songs really adaptable.
“I didn’t want them to have be massively produced, I wanted them to also work in a stripped-back way.”
‘Tallulah’ is released on August 10 and available for pre-order here.
Feeders’ upcoming tour dates are below. Visit here for tickets and more information.
MAY
18 – Lancaster, Highest Point Festival
25 – Falkirk, Vibrations Festival (headliners)
JUNE
1 – County Down, Harmony Festival (headliners)
JULY
14 – London, BST Hyde Park (with Robbie Williams)
28 – Bude, Leopalloza
NOVEMBER – HEADLINE DATES
1 – Portsmouth, Pyramids
2 – Exeter, Great Hall
4 – Oxford, O2 Academy
5 – Norwich, UEA
7 – Leeds, Beckett University
8 – Cardiff, Great Hall
10 – Newcastle, O2 Academy
11 – Birmingham, O2 Institute
13 – Inverness, Ironworks
14 – Glasgow, Barrowlands
16 – Manchester, Albert Hall
19 – Lincoln, Engine Shed
20 – Nottingham, Rock City
22 – London, Roundhouse