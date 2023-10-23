Feeder share two new singles, announce double ‘Black’/’Red’ album and 2024 UK tour

Feeder have announced news of a new ‘Black’/’Red’ double album, as well as details of a UK tour set for next year. Check out new singles ‘Playing With Fire’ and ‘ELF’ below.

Set for release next April, ‘Black’/’Red’ marks the first double album from the British rock band, and completes a trilogy of albums joined to 2022’s ‘Torpedo’.

According to the band, the tracks across ‘Black’ and ‘Red’ both carry the same aura of “open space, freedom and possibility” as seen with last year’s LP, but sees them connected by their optimistic energy, rather than through a specific concept.

It also sees the members both acknowledge where they are in their current songwriting process, as well as acknowledge their evolution across the decades.

“I really wanted the album to be split in two parts for the listener, CD1 and CD2, black and red rather than be one long player, almost like a musical production with an interval,” said frontman Grant Nicholas of the double album.

“Making it was a very creative time for me as a writer and a real labour of love. Making the ‘Black’/’Red’ album for me personally was a musical pilgrimage and I feel the end result is undeniable Feeder.”

To celebrate the announcement, the band have today (October 23) shared two new tracks from the forthcoming release, ‘Playing With Fire’ and ‘ELF’.

The former sees Nicholas and co. reaffirm their signature sound, and comes rife with electrifying riffs, whereas the latter is more of an epic ballad, which the frontman describes as “a call to arms”.

Check out both tracks below, as well as the full tracklist for the upcoming double album. ‘Black’/’Red’ will be available from April 5 through Big Teeth Music (via Townsend Music / Absolute Label Services) and can be pre-ordered here.

The ‘Black’/‘Red’ tracklist is:

‘Black’ (Disc 1)



1. ‘Droids’

2. ‘ELF’

3. ‘Playing With Fire’

4. ‘Vultures’

5. ‘Sahara’

6. ‘Hey You’

7. ‘The Knock’

8. ‘Perfume’

9. ‘AI.m^n’

‘Red’ (Disc 2)



1. ‘Sleeping Dogs Lie’

2. ‘Scream’

3. ‘Submarine’

4. ‘Lost In The Wilderness’

5. ‘Memory Loss’

6. ‘Unconditional’

7. ‘Here Comes The Hurricane’

8. ‘Soldiers’

9. ‘Ghosts On Parade’

As well as sharing news of the forthcoming double album, Feeder have also revealed details of a new UK tour set for 2024.

The dates will run throughout Spring next year, and kick off with a stop at the Junction venue in Cambridge on March 2. From there, the band will make stops in cities including Manchester, Newcastle, Liverpool and Sheffield for the remainder of the month, before closing the tour at the Roundhouse in London on March 28.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (October 27) and can be found here. Additionally, fans can access tickets now by pre-ordering the album. Find a full list of tour dates in the poster below.

In other Feeder news, back in August the band performed alongside Goldie Lookin’ Chain as support for Noel Gallagher during an outdoor gig in Wales.

News of the show was first teased in December last year, following the band sharing their album ‘Torpedo’.