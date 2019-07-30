Feeling Semisonic? They’re back with their first new music in 18 years, thanks to Liam Gallagher

Opening time!

Semisonic have confirmed that they’re gearing up to release their first album in 18 years, after new music arose from aborted writing sessions with Liam Gallagher.

The US band, famed for their huge 1998 single ‘Closing Time’ as well as ‘Secret Smile’, released their third and final album ‘All About Chemistry’ back in 2001. The band reunited in 2017, after frontman Dan Wilson released a string of solo albums and worked as a songwriter with the likes of Adele, Weezer, Taylor Swift, and John Legend. It was during this period, that Wilson attempted to pen new songs for Semisonic.

“For a long time, I just couldn’t think up songs that sounded like Semisonic to me,” he told The Day. “It was not for lack of desire. I’ve had this long ritual where a couple times a year I would sit down with an electric guitar and see if I could write a Semisonic song. And it just really eluded me for a long time.”

Then, he found himself writing with Liam Gallagher – but the songs ended up taking him back to his old band.

“I admire him so much, and we had a really nice talk,” he said of writing with the former Oasis and Beady Eye frontman. “I set out to write some Liam Gallagher songs, but I totally accidentally wrote some Semisonic songs instead.

“Something about it just put me in the right mood. It opened the door. It was like, ‘Oh yeah, now I remember how to do this’.”

Gallagher’s debut album ‘As You Were‘ also saw him work with Greg Kurstin, Andrew Wyatt and Dan Grech-Marguerat. He teamed up Wyatt and Kurstin once again for upcoming follow-up ‘Why Me? Why Not‘.

More news on the return of Semisonic is expected in the months ahead.