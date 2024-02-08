FEET announce new album ‘Make It Up’ and share new single ‘The Real Thing’

FEET have announced their forthcoming second LP ‘Make It Up’ and have shared its lead single ‘The Real Thing’.

The band – comprised of George Haverson, Harry Southerton, Callum Parker, Oli Shasha and Ben Firth – are set to release ‘Make It Up’ on June 14 via Submarine Cat Records. It is available for pre-order / pre-save here.

Featuring a retro-sounding guitar riff and bright drums, the album’s first single ‘The Real Thing’ sees the band question the next step of a relationship. “It’s a song about confronting the transition in a relationship between a new thing to something more established. Asking a sincere question and hoping for an equally sincere response,” shared Haverson in a press release.

Speaking about the album, Haverson said: “There’s no throw away ideas on this album and everything has to have its place. It has to be ironed out and perfected. I don’t like to say polished, but it is perfected to a point where everything can be done in its fullest form.

“I feel like we’ve got 12 complete songs on this album and not 12 ideas. We’ve made the FEET machine and now it’s a case of inserting the right idea and the output is a great song. Before, it felt a bit more like we were throwing shit at the wall. This time round, everything feels a bit more refined.”

He added: “Being in a band is a big chunk of time in your life, but this is a choice we all make, and we don’t ever have to even think about coming back to FEET. It’s like our child, really, and we’re all the surrogate fathers of this band! That keeps us together, this desire to create and make something that’s truly great.”

‘Make It Up’ follows the band’s debut LP, 2019’s ‘What’s Inside Is More Than Just Ham’. In a four-star review of the album, NME shared: “This peek into FEET’s trippy world is a often confounding, but on the whole this album is a giddy ride from a British band not afraid to push the boundaries of their own sanity – and, quite possibly, your own.”

The band are also set to serve as opening support for the Psychedelic Porn Crumpets later this month. Prior to kicking of the tour, FEET are set to play a headlining show at The Brixton Windmill in London on February 19. Check out the full dates below and visit here for tickets.

FEET 2024 tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

19 – London Brixton Windmill

21 – Birmingham O2 Academy 2 *

22 – Glasgow SWG3 Galvanisers *

23 – Manchester O2 Ritz *

24 – Leeds Project *

26 – Bristol SWX *

27 – London Koko *

28 – Southampton Engine Rooms *

MARCH

1 Paris Trebendo *

2 Cologne Luxor *

3 Hamburg Uebel & Gefahrlich *

5 Munich Strom *

6 Milan Santeria Toscana *

7 Zurich Bogen F *

9 Brussels Orangerie Botanique *

10 Amsterdam Paradiso *