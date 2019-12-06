FEET declare a ‘Vegetarian Christmas’ on new charity single

FEET have released a new single, ‘Vegetarian Christmas’, extolling the benefits of a meat-free festive season – with all the profits going to Shelter.

“’Vegetarian Christmas’ is about the wholesome alternative,” the band explained. “Teach, don’t preach is the songs philosophy. We’re presenting the option and asking what’s on your plate this Christmas? Food and tradition is closely linked in this country and we believe it should not reflect the past without working towards a more positive future.

“Nothing’s a tradition until it starts. Why not make vegetarianism part of yours this Christmas?” Watch the video below.

In support of the Christmas release, FEET will take to the streets of central London on December 10 in a festive-themed food truck, playing their new song on repeat and offering members of the public their own vegetarian tinned goods via a FEET tombola. The band will also be holding a mistletoe competition on their travels, with all funds being donated to charity. FEET will headline their Clapped Records Christmas Party which will be held at London’s The Gallery, Tileyard on 14th December, with very special guests to be announced in due course. In an interview with NME earlier this year, lead singer George said: “There’s still confidence in each thing we do, even if it’s a strange progression from a trap beat to a doo-wop section. Advertisement “It’s a bit more indie, but I know that’s almost a dirty word. We’ve edged away from punk to try and make it more difficult for ourselves.”