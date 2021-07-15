FEET express their frustration on raw new single, ‘Busy Waiting’

FEET have shared a new track called ‘Busy Waiting’ – you can listen to it below.

The song will feature on the Coventry outfit’s upcoming EP ‘Walking Machine’, which is released on August 6 via Nice Swan Records.

Following on from previous singles ‘Library’ and ‘Peace & Quiet’, new cut ‘Busy Waiting’ is “trying to capture that frustration of waiting for somebody to get a move on”.

“As a professional faffer myself, it was quite easy to slip into both of those roles for the writing and I’m chuffed with the amount of tension we’ve squeezed into a relatively short track,” explained frontman George Haverson.

GIGS ARE ACTUALLY BACK, To celebrate we're playing a tiny London show in two weeks with @licksmag , £7 a ticket, get them before they're gone!https://t.co/6Q8qU6Um2H pic.twitter.com/zmuC2ZXv2X — FEET (@feetband) July 15, 2021

FEET have also today (July 15) announced a “tiny” headline show at London’s Shacklewell Arms on July 26. Tickets are available from here.

Following the intimate gig, the band will embark on a UK tour next month. They’ll perform in Sheffield, Nottingham, Birmingham, Bristol, London and Brighton. Purchase any remaining tickets here and see the schedule below.

AUGUST 2021

12 – Record Junkee, Sheffield

13 – The Deaf Institute, Manchester (Sold Out)

14 – The Bodega, Nottingham

19 – Mama Roux’s, Birmingham

20 – Thekla, Bristol

21 – Oslo, London (Sold Out)