FEET have today launched a new weekly series of virtual lockdown gigs as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues.

Read More: FEET are the Coventry rabble making wonky Britpop for a new generation

The series, called ‘Live From The FEET Flat’ sees the North London indie 5-piece – who all share a flat together in London – performing new material, the first since the release of their debut album, as well as covers and fan favourites.

The first in the series, which you can watch below, see FEET performing ‘Ad Blue’. Each week whilst in lockdown, the group will release a new video.

Advertisement

Speaking about the series, the band said: “Live From The FEET Flat represents the next stage in our collective cabin fever.”

They continued: “Following an altercation that resulted in Branson cutting our wifi off, we found ourselves drawn to the instrument-shaped objects rotting away behind the sofas, previously unnoticed when rivalled by the most inviting COD Warzone loading screen.

“Once reconfiguring our eyes so that they were no longer square, we sat down and played the songs we felt would best survive the transition from stage to living room, praying that VM5515024 would soon return.”

After being forced to cancel their existing tour dates due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the group have rescheduled all dates to September and November. All original tickets remain valid.

You can see the dates here:

Advertisement

September

15 – Thekla, Bristol

17 – Dingwalls London

18 – Band On The Wall Manchester

19 – The Empire Coventry

21 – Chalk Brighton

NOVEMBER

28 – Live At Leeds, Leeds

29 – Stag & Dagger, Glasgow

In a 4 star review of FEET’s debut album, NME said: “When they play it straight, there are hints of Blur’s ‘Modern Life Is Rubbish’ in both the sound and observations. ‘English Weather’s sarky jab at the “suncream police” who feign interest in this isle’s climate is pure Albarn-eyeroll. There are hints [too] of Blur’s frantic ‘Advert’ and ‘Chemical World’ on the untamed ‘Outer Rim’, while the new, beefy version of ‘Petty Thieving’ taps into millennial anxiety in the manner of Squid’s ‘Houseplants’.

“This peek into FEET’s trippy world is a often confounding, but on the whole this album is a giddy ride from a British band not afraid to push the boundaries of their own sanity – and, quite possibly, your own.”