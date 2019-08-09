“Female rage is a very tight subject for me right now”: Halsey discusses her third album

Expect more songs like ‘Nightmare’ and ‘Gasoline’

Halsey is currently working hard on her third album, a record she has described as full of “anger, betrayal and confusion”.

Speaking to Lizzie Goodman at the recent Capitol Congress conference in Hollywood, the 24-year-old pop star said that the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Hopeless Fountain Kingdom’ is going to be more inward-looking and will feature politically charged songs. “This album is less dystopian fantasy world and more like, ‘This is what I’m thinking right now: the world sucks. Fuck,’” she said, per Billboard.

Halsey also revealed that her forthcoming record will take on a more feminist angle, saying that “female rage is a very tight subject for me right now”. “I’m interested in female everything right now… I went from only wanting to hang out with boys to ‘I love women, they’re awesome.’ I’ve grown out of my internalised misogyny,” she explained.

So what kind of songs can one expect from her new album? Well, according to the singer, a lot of the tracks featured on the upcoming project will be in the vein of 2015’s ‘Gasoline’ and ‘Nightmare’, a one-off single she put out earlier this year. She also teased that her new album will be “better” than her debut LP, ‘Badlands’.

“I know you guys are anxious for new music and new memories for touring and travelling with your friends for events and pop-ups and meeting new people for music video screenshots for group chats and late night,” she tweeted in March. “Thank you for being patient with me. I want it to be perfect.”

In July, Halsey teased a possible collaboration with Bring Me the Horizon. Posting to Instagram, she shared a clip of herself in a recording studio with members from the emo outfit. “Is it too crazy?” she wrote in the caption, tagging BMTH frontman Oli Sykes and keyboardist Jordan Fish.

A release date for Halsey’s upcoming album is yet to be confirmed. Stay tuned for updates.