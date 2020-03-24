Fender is offering three months of free online guitar lessons to see you through lockdown

Guitar manufacturers Fender have announce that they will be offering three months’ worth of free guitar lessons.

New customers to their Fender Play service – a subscription-based platform for newbie guitarists – will now be offered three months’ free use of the platform.

Fender Play uses instructor videos and progress tracking tools to teach users hundreds of different songs, and offers personalised guides based on song preferences and choice of instrument.

The service usually costs £9.99 a month, but has been expanded in an effort to keep keen guitarists, ukulele players and bassists entertained as the UK enters lockdown following the escalation of the coronavirus crisis.

“With everything happening in the world, music has the power to connect us,” reads a statement on Fender’s social media.

“We want to do our part to see you through – the way we know how. To start, we’re offering 3 months of free online guitar, bass and ukulele lessons to the first 100,000 who sign up to Fender Play.

“We’re all going to be spending a lot more time inside – so we might as well make some noise.”

To sign up to the service, budding guitarists can head to Fender Play’s official website, or download their app for Android or iOS.