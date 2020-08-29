Fender, Joe Bonamassa and more to appear at virtual guitar show Guitar.com Live

The line-up for this year’s Guitar.com Live virtual guitar show has been announced, welcoming Fender, Joe Bonamassa and more.

Taking place October 2-4, the event will also welcome guitar stars Mateus Asato, Daniel Donato and Ariel Posen, as well as Harmony Guitars.

Entry to the online event is free but fans are encouraged to register now to confirm access and receive updates before the event. Registration for Guitar.com Live is now open here, and those who get in early will be in the running for a year’s free subscription to Guitar Magazine.

Speaking of Fender’s participation in the event, CMO Evan Jones says: “Guitar.com has been a solid partner for us as a destination for guitar news, reviews and features. In our continued current circumstances, it is more important than ever for brands to find new ways of connecting the power of music and telling stories through online experiences.

“We are not stopping here at Fender, and neither are artists and players around the world! For exclusive Fender interviews, product demos and more –we’ll see you there on October 2nd.”

“Audiences can expect to experience a series of incredibly immersive virtual spaces, as well as see the latest gear, hear breaking news first-hand and get up close (virtually) to their heroes,” Guitar.com chief editor Chris Vinnicombe added in a statement. “It’s also perfectly timed for guitar players to figure out what they might want to get – and give – this holiday season.”

Guitar.com Live will take place in an online space called the Guitar.com Live Hub, which will be divided into The Main Stage, The Lounge and The Showcase. The first section will host artist performances, masterclasses and video podcasts, while The Lounge will be home to industry discussions, gear reviews and interviews.

Products will be the focus of The Showcase; brands will be launching products and hosting Q&As there. More details on the show will be released in the lead-up to the event.

[Editor’s note: Guitar.com is owned by BandLab Technologies, which also owns NME.]