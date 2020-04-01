News Music News

Fender launches new Tom Morello ‘Soul Power’ Stratocaster guitar

The guitar is based on the instrument Morello used during his time in Audioslave

Sam Moore
Tom Morello fender
Tom Morello (Picture: Getty)

Fender have teamed up with Tom Morello to release the new ‘Soul Power’ Stratocaster guitar.

The acclaimed guitar manufacturers have launched the instrument as part of their ongoing ‘Artist Signature Series’, which “honours iconic musicians through product progression and storytelling, creating instruments inspired by the unique specifications of the world’s greatest guitarists and bassists”.

The ‘Soul Power’ guitar is based on the modified Designer Series Strat Morello used during his time in Audioslave, and you can see an image of the new guitar below.

The Tom Morello 'Soul Power' Stratocaster
The Tom Morello ‘Soul Power’ Stratocaster

The ‘Soul Power’ Strat features an alder slab body with a Deep “C”-shape maple neck. It’s also equipped with a recessed Floyd Rose locking tremolo, Seymour Duncan Hot Rails bridge humbucker pickups, two Fender Noiseless pickups in the neck and middle positions, a chrome pickguard and a killswitch toggle — which creates the record-scratching sound effect Morello is renowned for using.

You can watch a clip of Morello playing on the ‘Soul Power’ guitar and explaining more about the inspiration behind the instrument below.

The Tom Morello ‘Soul Power’ Stratocaster will retail for around £1,199.00 and is available to buy now from guitar stores.

Last week, Fender launched a limited-time offer for their Fender Play subscription service, with the deal offering three months’ worth of free guitar lessons to budding guitarists.

