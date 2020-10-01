Fender are offering more free guitar lessons on their Fender Play app

Fender have extended their ‘Play Through’ giveaway to offer three more months of free guitar lessons through their Fender Play app.

Initially launched in March as the coronavirus pandemic swept the globe, the famed guitar manufacturer is now re-instating its free three-month tuition period.

The Fender Play app offers lessons for guitar, bass and ukulele using multi-genre, instructor-guided video lessons that can be accessed on smartphones, tablets, laptops and desktop computers.

“When quarantine began, we invited the world to make some noise with free access to Fender Play,” Fender said in a statement. “Six months in, the world is louder than ever — and music still has the power to connect us all.

“So until 2020 is over, our invitation is back: 3 months of free online guitar, bass and ukulele lessons. No cost. No catch. Just music. Let’s play on through to the other side. Play Loud. Play Free. Play On.”

The Fender Play app is available to access for new players here.

Fender Play’s user base grew by nearly 500% following the introduction of the free three-month period earlier this year, increasing from 150,000 to 930,000 subscribers.

Last month Fender’s chief executive Andy Mooney confirmed that the company is set to have its biggest year of sales ever as more people turn to picking up instruments during the pandemic.