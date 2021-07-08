Fender to honour Kurt Cobain and Primal Scream with new guitar collection

Fender has announced a new series of guitars to celebrate the likes of Kurt Cobain, Dinosaur Jr‘s J. Mascis and 30 years of Primal Scream‘s ‘Screamadelica’.

The new instruments form part of Fender’s full product line-up for 2021, with each guitar reflecting the musical heritage of the artist it is honouring.

Cobain’s Fender Jag-Stang combines both his Jaguar and Mustang guitars to mark the 30th anniversary of Nirvana‘s ‘Nevermind’, and comes with the same features as Cobain’s original instrument.

Advertisement

They include an alder body, a 24-inch short scale length, a 7.25-inch radius rosewood fingerboard and vintage-style single-coil and humbucking pickups. It is available in both right and left-handed models.

The ‘Screamadelica’ 30th anniversary Strat, meanwhile, boasts an all-over graphic of ‘Screamadelica’’s album art, as well as a modern “C”-shaped maple neck with 9.5” radius pau ferro fingerboard and medium-jumbo frets. It will be available in highly limited quantities from November 2021.

“As we begin the transition back to openings and look ahead to a music-filled fall and holiday season, we’re doing everything we can to provide dealers with products that will keep both new pandemic players and avid guitarists strumming throughout 2021 and beyond,” Fender’s Tammy Van Donk said of the new collection.

“Our dealers have gravitated to our immersive, online dealer experience in the past year and we’re proud to see how the platform has grown and connected the network. Supporting our dealers is our number one priority.”

Advertisement

Fender’s Justin Norvell added: “The needs of today’s creators and guitar players are continually evolving, especially with the rise of home recordings and as new players boom from the pandemic.”

“To meet this new demand, we’ve woven new specs and elements into these innovative instruments, introducing products that will ease the playing experience and inspire young, new players, but also professionals and fans of some of our most-esteemed Fender artists.”

In other Nirvana news, it was recently confirmed that a “dark” cover of Nirvana‘s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ by Malia J will open Marvel‘s Black Widow.