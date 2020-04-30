Fenne Lily shares new single ‘To Be A Woman Pt. 2’

Bristol-based singer-songwriter Fenne Lily has shared her second single of 2020.

‘To Be A Woman Pt. 2’ follows on from ‘Hypochondriac,’ which was released in March. Lily co-produced the track herself alongside engineer Brian Deck, known for his work with Counting Crows, Modest Mouse and Iron & Wine.

Listen to the new track below:

In a press statement, Lily described the new single as “a call to arms.”

“It’s raw and furious, coming from a place of frustration and pain born from a loss of control and a breach of trust,” she said.

“The result of a manipulative relationship, it’s both a retaliation against subordination and a reclamation of power.”

The singer goes on to note that the process of writing the single was among the most emotional of her career.

“Usually when writing about rage, most of the initial anger I feel towards the person or situation becomes diluted through the recording process,” she continued.

“But this song was different.”

‘To Be A Woman Pt. 2’ is the second release from Lily on her new label, Dead Oceans. She was added to the roster in March, joining the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Mitski and Alex Lahey.

Lily is slated for a solo tour in September, followed by a North American tour in early August supporting Waxahatchee. She’s then scheduled for a string of dates across Europe, including the UK’s Green Man and End of the Road festivals.

The singer was initially enlisted to support fellow contemporary Lucy Dacus across the UK in April and May. However, the tour was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.