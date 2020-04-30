Fenne Lily shares new single ‘To Be A Woman Pt. 2’

Bristol-based singer-songwriter Fenne Lily has shared her second single of 2020.
‘To Be A Woman Pt. 2’ follows on from ‘Hypochondriac,’ which was released in March. Lily co-produced the track herself alongside engineer Brian Deck, known for his work with Counting Crows, Modest Mouse and Iron & Wine.
Listen to the new track below:
In a press statement, Lily described the new single as “a call to arms.”
“It’s raw and furious, coming from a place of frustration and pain born from a loss of control and a breach of trust,” she said.
“The result of a manipulative relationship, it’s both a retaliation against subordination and a reclamation of power.”
The singer goes on to note that the process of writing the single was among the most emotional of her career.
“Usually when writing about rage, most of the initial anger I feel towards the person or situation becomes diluted through the recording process,” she continued.
“But this song was different.”
‘To Be A Woman Pt. 2’ is the second release from Lily on her new label, Dead Oceans. She was added to the roster in March, joining the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Mitski and Alex Lahey.
Lily is slated for a solo tour in September, followed by a North American tour in early August supporting Waxahatchee. She’s then scheduled for a string of dates across Europe, including the UK’s Green Man and End of the Road festivals.
The singer was initially enlisted to support fellow contemporary Lucy Dacus across the UK in April and May. However, the tour was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
View this post on Instagram
new song about monsters and acid – To Be A Woman Pt.2 ⚔️ thanks to the seventh string @slonkslonkslonk and @joshuadavidsparks on drums. we’re also planning to tour in September if everyone could just stop touching and stay away from parks • Tue 22 Sep Bristol UK @ Thekla Wed 23 Sep London UK @ Omeara Thu 24 Sep Leicester UK @ The Cookie Fri 25 Sep Liverpool, UK @ Phase One Sat 26 Sep Dublin IE @ Workman’s Club Mon 28 Sep Leeds UK @ Brudenell Tue 29 Sep Glasgow UK @ King Tuts Wed 30 Sep Birmingham UK @ Dead Wax Thu 1 Oct Manchester UK @ Deaf Institute Sat 3 Oct Paris FR @ Le Pop Up Sun 4 Oct Brussels BE @ Botanique Mon 5 Oct Rotterdam NL @ Rotown Tue 6 Oct Amsterdam NL @ Bitterzoet Fri 9 Oct Copenhagen DK @ Ideal Bar Sun 11 Oct Berlin DE @ Hole Mon 12 Oct Munich DE @ Ampere Wed 14 Oct Milan IT @ Magnolia Thu 15 Oct Zurich CH @ Exil Fri 16 Oct Frankfurt DE @ Das Bett Sat 17 Oct Cologne DE @ Artheater tickets at fenne-lily.com