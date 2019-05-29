A festival is happening in the desert where ‘Star Wars’ was filmed

Les Dunes Electroniques will take place at Tunisia's Ong Jmel

Star Wars fans will be able to attend a music festival later this year in the desert where the iconic movies were filmed.



Les Dunes Electroniques was founded in 2014 but has not been held for the last three years. In September, it will return with 30 hours of “uninterrupted music” from a line-up of Tunisian, French, and international electronic artists.

The festival will take place in One Jmel, near Nefta in Tunisia – aka Luke Skywalker’s hometown of Mos Espa in the original Star Wars series. “The location of this 30-hour rave is like none other, with sand dunes and traditional Tunisian domed houses in the backdrop of the festival’s two stages, which will host 30 of the best acts from Tunisia and the global underground electronic music scene,” reads information on the official ticketing site.

Although the line-up is yet to be confirmed, tickets are on sale now and cost £38. Les Dunes Electroniques takes place between September 21-22.

Meanwhile, earlier this month Disney confirmed its film release schedule up until 2027, promising three more Star Wars films in the next eight years.

The movies will be released on December 16, 2022, December 20, 2024, and December 18, 20226. It is currently unclear whether they will make up a whole new trilogy or include standalone films and spin-offs.

Two new Star Wars projects have already been announced for 2019. There is, of course, the hugely-anticipated conclusion to the current saga, The Rise of Skywalker, which is due this December, and a Boba Fett spin-off series The Mandalorian, which starts in November.

The Mandalorian is set to be broadcast via Disney’s newly-announced streaming service Disney+. It also boasts Disney’s classic movie archive, all 30 seasons of The Simpsons, two Toy Story-based projects (titled Forky Asks a Question and Lamp Life), and the documentary series The World According to Jeff Goldblum.