Promoters of shows, festivals and events in Portugal have come together for a national movement that will see young people help fight climate change.

#DeclareAction asks people to “sign on” to declarations of change – both environmental and social. It could be kickstarting a new or more efficient recycling routine at home or making advancements in social inclusion.

A specially selected youth collective will develop 17 “attitudes” based on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals by March 2020 and transform those aims into GIFs to be used as the DeclareAction digital signature.

Advertisement

Entities that promote shows, festivals and events in Portugal, including the marketing brains the country’s NOS Alive festival, have joined forces to throw support behind the initiative and will use their festivals as a platform to promote the campaign. It’s hoped that other European events promoters will follow suit.

Speaking about the initiative, Roberta Medina, from Better World – the promoters behind Rock in Rio – said: “We believe in culture, music and entertainment as promoters of society’s values, as opinion and behaviour leaders, and as mobilisers of the country’s economy.

“In addition to assuming our commitments to building a healthier and more just society, we want to encourage mutual help and attitudes. DeclareAction is a call for everyone who wants the same – people, companies, public entities – to take responsibility for the choices we make in our day-to-day.”

João Carvalho and José Barreiro from Vodafone Paredes de Coura and NOS Primavera Sound added: “The power of festivals is undeniable. As promoters of culture and, increasingly, promoters of good practices. And as we keep doing it, year after year, in all our events, it just seems natural that we unite to create a movement with even more strength and even better results.”

Advertisement

They added: “The DeclareAction is further proof that, for the common good, we all go further and are capable of more and better. And only by defining actions and ACTING will we be able to move in the same and right direction. Everyone goes their own way, of course, but today another beautiful journey begins.”

Recently, The 1975 announced a headline performance at London’s Finsbury Park which will see them taking a series of steps to minimise its environmental impact.

Billed as “The greenest show Finsbury Park has ever seen”, the Manchester band will head to the historic location on July 11 – joined by a supporting bill that includes the likes of Charli XCX, Clairo, Phoebe Bridgers and label-mates Pale Waves and Beabadoobee.

In an environmental first for the UK, traceable sustainably sourced HVO fuel from Europe will be used to power the entire show – bringing down the carbon footprint by ninety percent.