Festive mash-up of Mariah Carey and Marilyn Manson goes viral

An unexpected festive mash-up of Marilyn Manson and Mariah Carey has gone viral – watch it below.

The clip, which was uploaded to YouTube on Sunday (December 8), fuses Manson’s 1996 track ‘The Beautiful People’ with Carey’s hugely-popular seasonal smash ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’.

Following the twinkling intro of the original 1994 Christmas classic, Manson snarls “And I don’t want you and I don’t need you / Don’t bother to resist, or I’ll beat you” over chiming bells.

Advertisement

The mash-up’s accompanying video pairs warm and fuzzy visuals of Carey frolicking in a snowy scene with shots of Manson giving a typically raucous live performance.

“When you misspell ‘Dear Satan’ instead of ‘Dear Santa’ on your letter,” commented one viewer under the video. Another fan said: “When you’re metal but still want to have a nice Christmas.”

At the time of writing, ‘All I Want For Christmas is the Beautiful People’ holds just shy of 485,000 hits on YouTube. Fans are also able to download the track to include on their own Christmas party playlists.

Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ remains the biggest-selling Christmas song in the US, having sold over 15 million copies.

Advertisement

Last month, Mariah Carey marked the start of the festive season by sharing a video clip of her receiving a phone call from ‘Santa’.