Fever 333 announce “Demonstrations” 2019 UK tour

“The people. Their power. We cannot wait to return."

US rockers Fever 333 have announced details of their biggest UK tour to date.

The shows, which are being described by the band as “demonstrations” will take place across the UK in November this year.

The latest dates, which can be viewed in full below, come after the band joined Bring Me The Horizon on their UK tour last year.

November 2019

1 Bristol SWX

2 Birmingham O2 Institute2

3 Manchester Academy 2

5 Glasgow SWG3 TV Studio

6 Leeds Stylus

7 London O2 Kentish Town Forum

Singer Jason Aalon Butler said: “The few experiences we have had in the UK have been nothing short of incredible.

“The people. Their power. We cannot wait to return after the release of our full-length and feel that power of the people once again.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

This weekend, Fever 333 will also perform to fans at Download Festival – with NME hailing them as one of the unmissable acts of the weekend.

“Singer Jason Aalon Butler’s new band, Fever 333, have been the band on everyone’s lips for a hot minute now,” our verdict stated.