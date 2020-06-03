FEVER 333 have announced a livestream performance to raise money for the Minnesota Freedom Fund and Black Lives Matter following the death of George Floyd.

‘Long Live The Innocent’ is an event described as being “conceived in solidarity with the communities across the USA protesting for justice, fans will be able to make donations during the livestream.”

The event, which takes place today (June 3) at 11pm BST, will see all proceeds go to the Minnesota Freedom Fund and Black Lives Matter.

Advertisement

FEVER 333 frontman Jason Aalon Butler said: “This is a concentrated effort to encourage people to go beyond awareness and take action. With localised efforts in the name of justice for a specifically targeted group of people in this country, this will serve as an artistic activation as well as a platform to activate necessary measures for social and racial reformation.”

He continued: “Music and art have served as the catalyst for socially inclined movements for as long as we can remember, but for some reason, at a time where we are now granted the ability to see how deeply flawed our system is, we have slowed the charge for change.

“FEVER 333 has dedicated its entire platform to that change from its inception with its music, activism, even its own charity fund that sees a percentage of proceeds funnelled from all profits the project receives.”

Floyd, 46, died in Minneapolis last week (May 25) following an altercation with police officers. Floyd, who was African American, was killed when a white police officer appeared to kneel on his neck as he lay on the ground during an arrest. Officer Derek Chauvin has since been sacked and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Advertisement

In the wake of Floyd’s death protests have erupted across the US and all over the world, while a large number of well-known artists have expressed their outrage over Floyd’s death.

The Minnesota Freedom Fund helps arrested protestors access bail money as the protests continue. Those donating can “match” an amount given by another person. The fund recently went viral after it was shared by artists from across the music and film industries.

Artists including Janelle Monáe, Noname, Thundercat and Halsey are just some of the musicians who have been sharing details of the fund.